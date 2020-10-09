3 people displaced by fire at Rochester mobile home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester firefighters extinguished a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a mobile home it was attached to.

Rochester Fire Department Captain Caleb Feine said they received the call at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday.

This happened inside Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park, at 1618 Marion Road Southeast, lot number 127.

The garage was engulfed in flames upon their arrival, and the fire was spreading to the attached home as well as another home south of the garage.

RFD said two adults, a child and a dog have been displaced by the smoke and fire damage. They have been referred to the Red Cross for assistance.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.