Applications open for second round of CARES Act funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's the same story nearly everywhere you go: business is tough right now.

"Unfortunately, we're still in the throws of the impacts of COVID," Cafe Steam Co-Owner Will Forsman said.

"Right now, we are doing 20 to 40 percent less than we do during the year. We're obviously struggling," Gray Duck Theatre & Coffeehouse owner Andy Smith said.

Thursday delivered some newfound hope in the form of a second round of CARES Act funding from Olmsted County and Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI). There's about $1 million to distribute.

Grant recipients who have experienced a 15 percent or more decrease in net profit can receive up to $15,000.

"To know that a lot of these businesses are not going to be coming out of this financially solvent is really tough to hear," Forsman said. "Nobody is out of the woods yet, including ourselves."

Forsman and Smith were both grant recipients in the first round of CARES Act funding. However, for the first round, applying businesses needed to be experiencing a profit loss of 30 percent or more.

"Being challenged by the circumstances of the pandemic, which we are all in this together," Olmsted County Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Roman-Catala said. "So, hopefully we ca provide an opportunity for them to stay afloat until we progress to a solution like finding a vaccine. Things like that."

"This check just allows up more breathing room and that is invaluable at this point in the economic and health crisis that we are experiencing," Smith said.

"That was really useful to us, to find a little stability rather than relying on the federal government," Forsman said.

Applications for the funding opened up Thursday and will remain open until Sunday Oct. 18. To apply, click here.