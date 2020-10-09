At book 78 and counting, Dean Koontz has no drought of ideas

NEW YORK (AP) — Dean Koontz is out with his 78th book called “Elsewhere,” about a father and his young daughter who get the ability to time hop to parallel universes. The author says he keeps a desk drawer full of random ideas in case he ever is at a loss for inspiration, but he’s never had to open it. One of Koontz’s older books made headlines a few months ago when the idea circulated that he predicted the coronavirus pandemic in his 1981 novel, “The Eyes of Darkness.” Koontz says that was “kind of frustrating” because it was “a totally different story.”