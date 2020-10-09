Awesome weather this weekend; much cooler next week

Beautiful conditions are on the way for the upcoming weekend! Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the north at times around 5-15 mph. Overnight lows Saturday should stay in the middle and upper 40s with calmer winds. Temperatures will stay mild on Sunday with highs warming into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will begin to build through the afternoon on Sunday with cloudy conditions likely through the late evening and overnight hours.



A cold front will move through Sunday night bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area. Widespread rain is likely with rainfall accumulations reaching near 0.50-1.00" through Monday morning. This will be our only chance for rain in the extended forecast.

Cooler temperatures will arrive late next week. Highs will drop into the lower 60s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with temperatures continuing to drop the rest of the week. Highs are expected to be in the lower 50s by Friday afternoon.

Much more seasonable temperatures will settle in next week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Again, rain chances will be limited through the next 7 days. The only chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday night through Monday.

Have a great weekend. Nick