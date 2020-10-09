Belarus’ leader claims he saved opposition challenger’s life

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president, whose re-election has triggered two months of protests, is maintaining that he saved his main opponent’s life by getting her out of the country — a claim rejected by her spokeswoman. Alexander Lukashenko asserted Friday that Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against him in the Aug. 9 election, left for Lithuania a day after the vote of her own free will. Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron fist for 26 years, claimed that unidentified members of the opposition had been plotting to kill Tsikhanouskaya to stir up protests. Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher without any political experience, joined the race after authorities jailed her husband who was hoping to run for president.