C-SPAN: Debate moderator didn’t post questionable tweet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — C-SPAN says its political editor didn’t initiate a questionable Twitter exchange with Anthony Scaramucci and that hacking apparently was involved. The political editor, Steve Scully, was set to moderate the now-scrapped second presidential debate. In a statement, C-SPAN, said Scully did not originate the tweet in question, which was tagged to Trump critic and former staffer Anthony Scaramucci. The chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates said on a radio interview Friday that the C-SPAN editor’s Twitter account was hacked and that he didn’t sent the tweet to Scaramucci. In a tweet posted before C-SPAN issued its statement, Trump referred to Scully as a “Never Trumper,” adding “Fix!!!”