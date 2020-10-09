Court allows NY virus restrictions ahead of Jewish holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to block New York’s plan to temporarily limit the size of religious gatherings in COVID-19 hot spots. U.S. District Judge Judge Kiyo Matsumoto issued the ruling Friday after an emergency hearing in a lawsuit brought by rabbis and synagogues who said the restrictions were unconstitutional. They had sought to have enforcement delayed until at least after Jewish holy days this weekend. The rules limit indoor prayer services in certain areas to no more than 10 people. The judge said the state had an interest in protecting public safety.