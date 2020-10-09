Court: Son born abroad to gay couple is a U.S. citizen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against the U.S. State Department in its quest to deny the citizenship of one of two twins born abroad to a gay married couple. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that a Los Angeles trial judge correctly concluded that 4-year-old Ethan Dvash-Banks was an American citizen despite being conceived with sperm of an Israeli father and born in Canada using a surrogate mother. One of the boy’s fathers said he was thrilled by the decision and said it was a relief after a four-year fight. The State Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.