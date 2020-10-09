Ex-Philadelphia cop charged in fatal shooting of Black man

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A white former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man after a high-speed car chase nearly three years ago. Prosecutors say former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. in December 2017 after Plowden crashed his car following a police pursuit. Prosecutors say a dazed Plowden was on the ground and holding his empty left hand in front of his face when Ruch fired the fatal shot. Ruch was fired from the police force after the shooting. He was charged Friday. The police union says its lawyers will defend the former officer.