HIGH FOREST, Minn. (KTTC) -- A fire ignited in a building at Nelson Auto Sales some time after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

It's near the intersection of County Roads 6 and 8 in High Forest, which is west of Stewartville along Interstate 90.

KTTC was unable to confirm if anyone was injured.

The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

