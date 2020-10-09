Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 56, Riceville 24
Algona 57, Okoboji, Milford 21
Alta-Aurelia 29, North Union 6
Ames 42, Ottumwa 21
Ankeny 45, Indianola 14
Assumption, Davenport 38, Wahlert, Dubuque 0
Atlantic 42, Red Oak 0
Baxter 74, Colo-NESCO 61
Bettendorf 45, Davenport, West 0
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34
CAM, Anita 34, Stanton 20
Camanche 42, Maquoketa 7
Carroll 21, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14
Cascade,Western Dubuque 42, Durant-Bennett 41
Cedar Rapids Xavier 39, Benton Community 0
Centerville 41, Chariton 6
Central City 46, West Central, Maynard 22
Central Clinton, DeWitt 27, Marion 24
Central Lyon 20, West Lyon, Inwood 16
Central Valley, Neb. 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor 16
Clarinda 36, Des Moines Christian 7
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21, Denver 14
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Sioux City, West 23
Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Winterset 10
Dike-New Hartford 41, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Kee, Lansing 6
Dubuque, Hempstead 52, Waterloo, West 14
Earlham 57, Wayne, Corydon 0
East Mills 63, Pattonsburg, Mo. 14
East Sac County 65, MVAO-CO-U 0
Easton Valley 57, Dunkerton 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 12
English Valleys, North English 56, Collins-Maxwell 6
Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Cherokee, Washington 0
Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, GMG, Garwin 16
Glenwood 34, Denison-Schleswig 0
Greene County 42, Shenandoah 6
Grinnell 31, Clear Creek-Amana 24
Grundy Center 42, Belle Plaine 0
Harlan 28, Lewis Central 10
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42, Lawton-Bronson 20
Hinton 40, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20
Independence 12, New Hampton 7
Interstate 35,Truro 22, Pleasantville 7
Iowa City Liberty High School 28, Iowa City High 24
Janesville 70, Rockford 30
LeMars 21, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Logan-Magnolia 35, IKM-Manning 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 42, Murray 34
Montezuma 62, Lone Tree 24
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 52, Seymour 12
Mount Ayr 21, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Muscatine 21, Davenport, Central 14
New London 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12
Newell-Fonda 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36
North Scott, Eldridge 50, Clinton 0
Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21
OA-BCIG 57, Treynor 20
Ogden 25, Madrid 12
Panorama, Panora 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10
Pekin 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 21
Pella 35, Nevada 7
Pella Christian 63, Colfax-Mingo 34
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 21
Regina, Iowa City 56, Highland, Riverside 19
Riverside, Oakland 15, Southwest Valley 0
Saint Ansgar 20, Lake Mills 16
Sheldon 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Sigourney-Keota 68, Eldon Cardinal 8
Sioux Center 34, Unity Christian 25
Sioux City, East 31, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 27
Solon 41, Center Point-Urbana 24
South Central Calhoun 44, Belmond-Klemme 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 14
South Hardin 41, Hudson 20
South O’Brien, Paullina 32, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 12
South Winneshiek, Calmar 35, Starmont 0
Southeast Polk 28, Johnston 10
Southeast Valley 26, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 20
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36, Lamoni 30
Spencer 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24
Spirit Lake 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Springville 38, Midland, Wyoming 20
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Sidney 20
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Kingsley-Pierson 13
Sumner-Fredericksburg 22, Jesup 18
Tipton 34, Anamosa 21
Underwood 63, Missouri Valley 0
Valley, West Des Moines 27, Ankeny Centennial 10
Van Meter 41, Woodward-Granger 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 12
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Waukee 38, Urbandale 17
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Charles City 7
Webster City 69, Boone 14
West Branch 35, Beckman, Dyersville 21
West Delaware, Manchester 62, Waterloo, East 6
West Fork, Sheffield 35, North Butler, Greene 22
West Hancock, Britt 48, Manson Northwest Webster 0
West Marshall, State Center 46, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
West Sioux 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 10, Emmetsburg 7
Williamsburg 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Wilton 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 6
Woodbury Central, Moville 63, West Monona 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/