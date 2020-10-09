Hurricane Delta takes aim at Louisiana coast

(NBC News) -- Hurricane Delta is moving closer to the Louisiana shore.

Delta, now a Category 3 hurricane packing 120 mile per hour winds, is expected to make landfall later Friday.

Delta will be the fourth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this year.

Laura was the worst of them, a violent Category 4 hurricane that ripped apart Lake Charles just six weeks ago.

Damage and debris still litters the city as they prepare for another hit.

Forecasters say the hardest hit areas could see wind gusts well over 100 miles per hour and more than a foot of rain.

