Iowa hospitalizations up again, 14 more deaths posted

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coronavirus infection hospitalizations continued to rise as the state reported 1,184 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 14 more deaths. Iowa has posted more than 1,000 new cases in four out of the last eight days, and the number of people in hospitals has climbed to an all-time high of 461 on Friday. The death toll reached 1,433. Iowa’s seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate is just above 17%, the fourth highest in the nation. Virus spread continues across most regions of the state while few limitations remain. Gov. Kim Reynolds has adopted a voluntary mask and distancing policy approach.