Lt. Gov. Flanagan makes Rochester stop on statewide small business tour

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- We have watched the pandemic disrupt businesses across Minnesota. Friday afternoon, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan stopped in Rochester to hear how the state can help small businesses here that are struggling.

She visited Little Thistle Brewing Company which is finding innovative ways to safely serve customers and stay afloat for now.

"Hearing those stories firsthand has been critical so if there's things we can do to respond and be nimble to add additional support where we can, we can do that." Flanagan said.

Little Thistle Brewing Company previously functioned primarily as a taproom but has adapted for the pandemic.

"Our business has changed in that we sell a lot more packaged beer," said Little Thistle owner Dawn Finnie.

Minnesota state law limits what they can sell.

"The law needs to change so we can offer 12 and 16 ounce cans out of our taproom," Finnie said. "The more beer we can sell out of taprooms, the better chance we have or surviving COVID."

So far, the weather and customer support has helped.

"We've had a good summer because we increased our outdoor space by about four times our typical capacity," the small business owner said. "Going into the fall and winter, we are concerned that we keep our community safe."

The brewery plans to install outdoor heaters to keep its upper patio open for customers as long as possible. Also, safety precautions have been taken both indoors and outdoors.

"I think you can safely visit these small businesses that are taking special precautions to make sure they are keeping people safe," Flanagan said.

However, she warns people should always be mindful of the virus.

"While you may be over the pandemic, the pandemic is not over you," Flanagan said.

She reminds Minnesotans to continue to follow health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus as well as taking another step, getting a flu shot.

"It's safe. It's easy," Flanagan said. "I'm getting mine with my family on Monday and encourage everybody to do so you don't have to worry about it."

Little Thistle's owner says the emergency funds from the state have helped the brewery create a canning line.

The lieutenant governor concluded her trip Friday with a stop at Nettle Valley Farm in Spring Grove.