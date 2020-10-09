 Skip to Content

Lundqvist to Caps, goalie carousel spins in NHL free agency

1:15 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

The goaltending carousel is spinning in NHL free agency. The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to a $1.5 million, one-year contract to replace Braden Holtby. The Vancouver Canucks signed Holtby to an $8.6 million, two-year deal after letting Jacob Markstrom leave in free agency. Former Calgary Flames goalie Cam Talbot signed an $11 million, three-year deal with the Minnesota Wild. Anton Khudobin could be returning to the Western Conference champion Dallas Stars to eliminate one option in the game of musical goalies.

Associated Press

