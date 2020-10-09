MDH announces nine COVID-19 cases in people who attended Trump Bemidji rally

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says there are nine COVID-19 positive cases from people who attended a rally for President Trump in Bemidji on Sept. 18.

During a media briefing call Friday, MDH Director of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Kris Ehresmann said two of the cases required hospitalization and one patient needed intensive care.

None of the cases resulted in a death.

Ehresmann also said state health officials are continuing to monitor for cases in people who attended Trump's rally in Duluth on Sept. 30.

The day after that event, Trump announced he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

MDH is asking anyone who attended the Duluth rally to get tested.