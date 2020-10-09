Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a new state law that requires people wanting to vote remotely this year to have their ballot notarized unless they meet certain criteria. The NAACP and the League of Women Voters had urged the court to require the state to count all mail-in and absentee ballots this year without requiring notarization because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The court rejected that argument Friday, saying a law passed by the Legislature this year clearly intended to allow only those who meet specific requirements to vote absentee without notarization. The court said those who were simply concerned about the virus must have their ballots notarized.