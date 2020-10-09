Philippines captures suspected Indonesian would-be bomber

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says troops and police have captured a suspected Indonesian would-be suicide bomber they believed is involved in an imminent plot to attack a southern town. The military says she was arrested early Saturday with two Filipino women, who were suspected to be the wives of Abu Sayyaf militants, in a house in southern Jolo town where they found an explosive vest and bomb components. The military also announced that Rullie’s husband Andi Baso, who is wanted in the Philippines and Indonesia for his alleged involvement in bomb attacks, had been killed in an Aug. 29 clash. The Philippines has intensified a hunt for would-be suicide bombers in the restive south.