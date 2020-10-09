Police: Rochester officer arrested for alleged domestic assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester Police officer was arrested on an allegation of domestic assault on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Rochester Police Department on Friday, Officer Jamar Meeks was arrested by Rochester Police on Thursday and was arraigned on Friday morning in Olmsted County Court.

RPD said it turned the case over to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office "for a complete, thorough and independent investigation into the incident." RPD said it also initiated an internal affairs review.

“The alleged conduct outlined in this incident is concerning and is inconsistent with the core values of the Rochester Police Department,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a news release.

RPD said Meeks has been an officer with the police department for less than a year, and he has not received discipline or complaints during that time. Police said Meeks was placed on administrative leave and will remain on leave pending further investigation.