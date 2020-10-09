Professor charged in China case sues Harvard over legal fees

BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program has sued the Ivy League school over its refusal to pay his legal defense costs. Charles Lieber was arrested in January and charged in federal court with lying about his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to lure people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China. A Harvard spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit. The university is cooperating with authorities in the criminal case. Lieber’s attorney has promised to mount a vigorous defense and has said that “when justice is done, Charlie’s good name will be restored.”