Screen time: Vikings star Cook uses HOFer highlights in prep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook’s vision is just as vital in his success as his enviable blend of agility, grit, power and speed. The Minnesota Vikings running back spends time each week on his iPad watching highlights of one of his all-time favorite players, Barry Sanders. Cook focuses on how Sanders saw the field while he ran with the ball for the Detroit Lions and tries to find tips for his own game. Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns. His current average per carry is nearly a full yard better than his previous career best.