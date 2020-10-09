Small explosion at bakery in Lebanese capital kills 4 people

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese Red Cross says a diesel tank has exploded inside a building in Beirut, killing four people and wounding several others. It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the blast in a western Beirut neighborhood on Friday night. The state-run National News Agency says the blaze erupted inside a bakery in the building’s basement. The explosion came two months after a massive blast at Beirut’s port killed nearly 200 people, injured 6,500 and caused damage worth billions of dollars. That blast ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, stored at the facility for six years.