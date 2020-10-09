State takes over Houston’s Harvey home repair program

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston program that has been criticized for its slow pace in repairing homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey has been taken over by the state. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has called the state takeover a “power grab” while the Texas General Land Office, which will now run the program, says its actions are justified as the city’s lack of progress in repairing homes is unacceptable. Housing advocates say they’re worried the ongoing discord between the city and state will result in vulnerable populations still needing help. Harvey dumped up to 50 inches of rain on the Houston area in 2017.