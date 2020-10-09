Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police say a surfer has vanished in a suspected shark attack off the Australian southwest coast. A police statement says a surf board has been found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search is underway for the man who had been riding it. Ambulance officers reported the suspected shark attack at Kelp Beds Beach late Friday morning. A 17-year-old girl was killed by a shark at the same spot in 2017. A 57-year-old diver was killed by a great white shark off Esperance in January. His body was never found.