Thai army criticized for alleged political use of Twitter

BANGKOK (AP) — A former politician whose party was the apparent target of a disguised online propaganda campaign by the Thai army earlier this year says she and her colleagues plan legal action in response. The former spokeswoman for the now-dissolved Future Forward Party says they had already been gathering information about the army’s information operations when Twitter announced Thursday that it had identified and removed 926 accounts that had unacknowledged or concealed links to the Thai military. The accounts allegedly were used primarily to promote pro-government and pro-military positions and accounts on Twitter and to attack the political opposition.