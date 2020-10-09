Things to Do: Golf played two ways in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Do you know what footgolf is? It's a combination of golf and soccer and you can play it at Willow Creek Golf Course. Thursday on our noon news, blogger Amy White joined us from Shrpa to give us some tips on giving it a try. You can play 9 or 18 holes and bring your own soccer ball or rent one at Willow Creek.

Amy also suggests playing disc golf at Slatterly Park. There's a well maintained 9-hole course there.

And for a treat along the way, White suggests a burger and milkshake at Hot Chip Burger Bar.

We'll take you up north to Ely next Thursday at noon. Also, be sure to check out our Things to Do page as you make plans for the MEA weekend.