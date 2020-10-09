Transgender rights activist-blogger Monica Roberts, 58, dies

HOUSTON (AP) — Prominent transgender rights activist and blogger Monica Roberts has died in Houston at the age of 58. The Harris County medical examiner identified a body found early Tuesday in the parking lot of a west Houston apartment complex as that of Roberts. A Houston police statement said Friday that Roberts died of an unspecified “medical emergency.” Social media posts by Roberts’ friends said she’d been ill before Monday. She launched her award-winning TransGriot blog in 2006 as a forum for transgender people of color. She also was politically active through her CFAIR blog and political action committee.