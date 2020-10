Trump sets out to get campaign back on track

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is setting out to get his campaign back on track, a week after he was sidelined with the coronavirus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. As questions linger about his health, Trump began speaking directly to voters on Friday, less than four weeks from Election Day, and he eyed a return to travel as soon as Monday. Trump on Friday held what his campaign billed as a “radio rally” as he dialed in to the show of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. Despite public and private surveys showing him trailing Democrat Joe Biden, Trump predicted a greater victory in 2020 than four years ago.