UAE sheikhdom hopes Bear Grylls camp draws pandemic tourists

JEBEL JAIS MOUNTAIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The northernmost sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates hopes a brand new adventure camp showcasing its wide-open spaces, fresh air and socially distanced mountain peaks can aid in reviving its tourist industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. And if that doesn’t work, there’s the bug eating, a signature of the camps named after the British adventurer and survival instructor Bear Grylls. The sheikhdom of Ras al-Khaimah has partnered with the adventurer to offer a new outdoor adventure camp on Jebel Jais, a mountain that has the highest point in the oil-rich UAE federation.