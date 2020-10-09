UN calls for Turkish Cypriots to close beach in Varosha

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling on Turkey and Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus to close a beach in uninhabitated Varosha that was opened this week, and avoid any unilateral actions “that could raise tensions on the island.” Varosha’s Greek Cypriot inhabitants fled a Turkish invasion in 1974. The Security Council adopted a resolution in 1984 which said any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its original inhabitants is “inadmissible.” The U.N.’s most powerful body on Friday reaffirmed “the status of Varosha” in that resolution and said no action should be taken to violate it.