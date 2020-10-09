Warm and windy Friday; Next rain chances possible Sunday night

A warm and windy day is ahead for Friday, as we wrap up a beautiful week across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Look to see high temperatures in the low 80s today with a few clouds during the morning hours, followed by a gradual clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be strong throughout the day, mainly 10-20 mph out of the southwest with gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight, conditions will be quiet and pleasant with overnight temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph with mainly clear skies. A cold front will move through the region overnight, cooling temperatures slightly for Saturday.

Cooler, but still seasonably mild temperatures in the upper 60s are on tap for Saturday. Abundant sunshine is expected with light winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. A warm front will then move through the region heading into Sunday, allowing temperatures to warm into mid 70s. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight, as yet another cold front moves across the area.

Monday will start off the new work week on a soggy note with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday morning. Some sunshine is possible for the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Rain accumulations look to be anywhere from 0.25" to 1" around our area. This will be our best chance for any precipitation as conditions look rather dry and sunny for the next several days.

In addition to the dry and quiet conditions, more seasonal conditions in the lower 60s will be on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 50s look to make a return to the forecast by the late week, with abundant sunshine remaining.