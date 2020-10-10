Asia Today: India cases approach 7 million amid slower pace

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus cases are nearing 7 million with another 73,272 reported in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 926 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 107,416. The deaths have remained below 1,000 for the seventh straight day. India is seeing a slower pace of coronavirus spread since mid-September when the daily infections touched a record of 97,894 cases. It’s averaging more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month, while the recovery rate has exceeded 85%. But health experts have warned that congregations during major festivals later this month and in November have the potential for the virus to spread.