Biden hits Trump on economy in critical Pennsylvania county

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is blistering President Donald Trump as only pretending to care about the working-class voters who helped flip the Rust Belt to the Republican column four years ago. Biden made the charge Saturday against the backdrop of a union facility in a key battleground of Pennsylvania, Erie County. Biden spoke to a masked, socially distanced crowd at a training facility for plumbers and other tradespeople. Nowhere could Biden’s pitch on the economy prove more decisive than Erie County. It was one of the most populous counties nationally that flipped from Democrats in 2012 to Trump in 2016.