Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aitkin 38, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Albany 35, Zimmerman 6
Alexandria 49, St. Francis 14
Andover 17, Bemidji 7
Annandale 21, Princeton 12
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0
BOLD 35, Benson 20
Becker 20, Spring Lake Park 13
Bertha-Hewitt 34, Rothsay 8
Blaine 26, Totino-Grace 22
Blooming Prairie 37, Rushford-Peterson 22
Blue Earth Area 45, Jackson County Central 14
Braham 22, North Woods 16
Breck 60, Spectrum 12
Breckenridge 42, Ottertail Central 16
Cannon Falls 49, Triton 6
Champlin Park 38, Centennial 21
Chanhassen 49, Bloomington Jefferson 28
Chaska 44, St. Louis Park 7
Chatfield 32, Lewiston-Altura 0
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20, Brandon-Evansville 6
Cloquet 24, North Branch 12
Cromwell 15, Carlton 14
Crosby-Ironton 20, Mesabi East 6
Dassel-Cokato 41, Holy Family Catholic 19
Dawson-Boyd 28, Canby 7
Deer River 24, East Central 0
Detroit Lakes 55, Thief River Falls 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Pequot Lakes 20
East Ridge 40, Eastview 7
Eden Prairie 34, Minnetonka 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 22, Melrose 7
Faribault 30, Northfield 28, 2OT
Farmington 68, Eagan 14
Fergus Falls 14, East Grand Forks 12
Fertile-Beltrami 28, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6
Foley 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 6
Frazee 41, Bagley 0
Fridley 14, SMB-Wolfpack 0
Goodhue 20, Kenyon-Wanamingo 12
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32, Blackduck 8
Grand Meadow 13, Mountain Lake Co-op 0
Grand Rapids 41, Duluth East 14
Hancock 38, Ortonville 12
Hastings 12, Henry Sibley 0
Hawley 28, Roseau 14
Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 8
Hermantown 36, Duluth Denfeld 0
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 48, Edgerton/Ellsworth 20
Hill City/Northland 12, Barnum 0
Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 0
Hinckley-Finlayson 52, Chisholm 3
Holdingford 30, Sauk Centre 8
Hopkins 34, Apple Valley 0
Hutchinson 40, St. Cloud Tech 6
Irondale 52, Park Center 6
Jordan 41, Sibley East 7
Kimball 28, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Kingsland 44, Lyle/Pacelli 14
Lac qui Parle Valley 28, Yellow Medicine East 22
Lake City 29, Dover-Eyota 0
Lakeview 24, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14
Lakeville South 53, Burnsville 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, St. Clair 13
Litchfield 34, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
Little Falls 23, Milaca 21
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 20, Parkers Prairie 16
Luverne 22, Pipestone 0
Madelia 30, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 22
Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Warroad 0
Mahtomedi 28, Park (Cottage Grove) 12
Mankato West 53, New Prague 14
Maple Grove 25, Edina 3
Maple River 26, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6
Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Medford 38, Fillmore Central 14
Minneapolis North 40, St. Anthony 0
Minneapolis Roosevelt 16, Minneapolis Edison 0
Minneapolis South 28, Minneapolis Henry 8
Minneapolis Southwest 29, Columbia Heights 2
Minneapolis Washburn 48, Bloomington Kennedy 20
Minneota 47, MACCRAY 6
Monticello 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
Moorhead 56, Buffalo 6
Moose Lake/Willow River 56, International Falls 6
Mora 51, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42, Minnewaska 6
Mound Westonka 27, Providence Academy 21
Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Lake of the Woods 0
Murray County Central 35, Sleepy Eye 12
NCEUH 16, Kittson County Central 13
New London-Spicer 14, Watertown-Mayer 7
New Richland-H-E-G 34, St. James Area 0
New Ulm Cathedral 37, Adrian 19
New York Mills 27, Polk County West 6
Nicollet 26, AC/GE 6
Norwood-Young America 20, Belle Plaine 16
Ogilvie 28, McGregor 14
Orono 31, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7
Osseo 37, Anoka 6
Paynesville 58, Grantsburg, Wis. 35
Pelican Rapids 53, Ada-Borup 20
Perham 40, Park Rapids 7
Pierz 20, Royalton 8
Pillager 38, Staples-Motley 19
Pine City 19, Two Harbors 14
Prior Lake 29, Wayzata 28
Proctor 22, Hibbing 0
Redwood Valley 34, Windom 0
Renville County West 22, Red Rock Central 8
Robbinsdale Cooper 20, Waconia 13
Rochester Lourdes 43, St. Charles 14
Rockford 41, Maple Lake 27
Rocori 24, Big Lake 8
Rogers 28, Elk River 12
Silver Bay 25, Northeast Range 6
Simley 40, DeLaSalle 13
South Ridge 48, Ely 6
South St. Paul 20, Holy Angels 13
Southland 35, Mabel-Canton 14
St. Croix Lutheran 35, Richfield 28
St. Michael-Albertville 29, Shakopee 26
St. Thomas Academy 51, Coon Rapids 8
Stephen-Argyle 36, Nevis 14
Stewartville 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8
Stillwater 52, White Bear Lake 24
Tartan 23, Forest Lake 20
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 12
Tri-City United 36, LeSueur-Henderson 12
Underwood 38, Lake Park-Audubon 6
United North Central 41, Bigfork 14
United South Central 22, Cleveland 6
Upsala/Swanville 44, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42, OT
Verndale 22, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 8
Wabasso 31, Springfield 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Red Lake 6
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 25, Pine River-Backus 22
West Central/Ashby 24, Crookston 6
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 24, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 20
Win-E-Mac 46, Northern Freeze 0
Winona 14, Austin 9
Woodbury 49, Mounds View 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/