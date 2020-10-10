 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:00 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aitkin 38, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Albany 35, Zimmerman 6

Alexandria 49, St. Francis 14

Andover 17, Bemidji 7

Annandale 21, Princeton 12

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0

BOLD 35, Benson 20

Becker 20, Spring Lake Park 13

Bertha-Hewitt 34, Rothsay 8

Blaine 26, Totino-Grace 22

Blooming Prairie 37, Rushford-Peterson 22

Blue Earth Area 45, Jackson County Central 14

Braham 22, North Woods 16

Breck 60, Spectrum 12

Breckenridge 42, Ottertail Central 16

Cannon Falls 49, Triton 6

Champlin Park 38, Centennial 21

Chanhassen 49, Bloomington Jefferson 28

Chaska 44, St. Louis Park 7

Chatfield 32, Lewiston-Altura 0

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20, Brandon-Evansville 6

Cloquet 24, North Branch 12

Cromwell 15, Carlton 14

Crosby-Ironton 20, Mesabi East 6

Dassel-Cokato 41, Holy Family Catholic 19

Dawson-Boyd 28, Canby 7

Deer River 24, East Central 0

Detroit Lakes 55, Thief River Falls 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Pequot Lakes 20

East Ridge 40, Eastview 7

Eden Prairie 34, Minnetonka 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 22, Melrose 7

Faribault 30, Northfield 28, 2OT

Farmington 68, Eagan 14

Fergus Falls 14, East Grand Forks 12

Fertile-Beltrami 28, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6

Foley 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 6

Frazee 41, Bagley 0

Fridley 14, SMB-Wolfpack 0

Goodhue 20, Kenyon-Wanamingo 12

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32, Blackduck 8

Grand Meadow 13, Mountain Lake Co-op 0

Grand Rapids 41, Duluth East 14

Hancock 38, Ortonville 12

Hastings 12, Henry Sibley 0

Hawley 28, Roseau 14

Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 8

Hermantown 36, Duluth Denfeld 0

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 48, Edgerton/Ellsworth 20

Hill City/Northland 12, Barnum 0

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 0

Hinckley-Finlayson 52, Chisholm 3

Holdingford 30, Sauk Centre 8

Hopkins 34, Apple Valley 0

Hutchinson 40, St. Cloud Tech 6

Irondale 52, Park Center 6

Jordan 41, Sibley East 7

Kimball 28, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Kingsland 44, Lyle/Pacelli 14

Lac qui Parle Valley 28, Yellow Medicine East 22

Lake City 29, Dover-Eyota 0

Lakeview 24, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14

Lakeville South 53, Burnsville 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, St. Clair 13

Litchfield 34, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

Little Falls 23, Milaca 21

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 20, Parkers Prairie 16

Luverne 22, Pipestone 0

Madelia 30, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 22

Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Warroad 0

Mahtomedi 28, Park (Cottage Grove) 12

Mankato West 53, New Prague 14

Maple Grove 25, Edina 3

Maple River 26, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6

Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Medford 38, Fillmore Central 14

Minneapolis North 40, St. Anthony 0

Minneapolis Roosevelt 16, Minneapolis Edison 0

Minneapolis South 28, Minneapolis Henry 8

Minneapolis Southwest 29, Columbia Heights 2

Minneapolis Washburn 48, Bloomington Kennedy 20

Minneota 47, MACCRAY 6

Monticello 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Moorhead 56, Buffalo 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 56, International Falls 6

Mora 51, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42, Minnewaska 6

Mound Westonka 27, Providence Academy 21

Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Lake of the Woods 0

Murray County Central 35, Sleepy Eye 12

NCEUH 16, Kittson County Central 13

New London-Spicer 14, Watertown-Mayer 7

New Richland-H-E-G 34, St. James Area 0

New Ulm Cathedral 37, Adrian 19

New York Mills 27, Polk County West 6

Nicollet 26, AC/GE 6

Norwood-Young America 20, Belle Plaine 16

Ogilvie 28, McGregor 14

Orono 31, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7

Osseo 37, Anoka 6

Paynesville 58, Grantsburg, Wis. 35

Pelican Rapids 53, Ada-Borup 20

Perham 40, Park Rapids 7

Pierz 20, Royalton 8

Pillager 38, Staples-Motley 19

Pine City 19, Two Harbors 14

Prior Lake 29, Wayzata 28

Proctor 22, Hibbing 0

Redwood Valley 34, Windom 0

Renville County West 22, Red Rock Central 8

Robbinsdale Cooper 20, Waconia 13

Rochester Lourdes 43, St. Charles 14

Rockford 41, Maple Lake 27

Rocori 24, Big Lake 8

Rogers 28, Elk River 12

Silver Bay 25, Northeast Range 6

Simley 40, DeLaSalle 13

South Ridge 48, Ely 6

South St. Paul 20, Holy Angels 13

Southland 35, Mabel-Canton 14

St. Croix Lutheran 35, Richfield 28

St. Michael-Albertville 29, Shakopee 26

St. Thomas Academy 51, Coon Rapids 8

Stephen-Argyle 36, Nevis 14

Stewartville 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8

Stillwater 52, White Bear Lake 24

Tartan 23, Forest Lake 20

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 12

Tri-City United 36, LeSueur-Henderson 12

Underwood 38, Lake Park-Audubon 6

United North Central 41, Bigfork 14

United South Central 22, Cleveland 6

Upsala/Swanville 44, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42, OT

Verndale 22, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 8

Wabasso 31, Springfield 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Red Lake 6

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 25, Pine River-Backus 22

West Central/Ashby 24, Crookston 6

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 24, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 20

Win-E-Mac 46, Northern Freeze 0

Winona 14, Austin 9

Woodbury 49, Mounds View 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

