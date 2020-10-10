Meeting the moment: Queen Elizabeth honors pandemic’s heroes

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has used her delayed birthday honors list to celebrate the selfless work of people in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to honoring the work of doctors and nurses, the queen handed awards late Friday to delivery drivers, fundraisers and volunteers. In total, 1,495 honours make up this year’s list, with health and social care workers making up 14%. The list is also the most diverse ever, with 13% of recipients from a minority ethnic background. This year’s birthday list was postponed from June in order to include people battling the virus. British honors are also awarded at New Year’s.