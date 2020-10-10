Rochester business celebrates grand opening with fall fest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- For many local businesses, 2020 has been a struggle.

However, over 20 years of building relationships in the Med City has helped one Rochester business during this otherwise tough time.

As part of the grand opening of its new site, Meier Companies, a residential home builder and developer, held a fall festival.

At a safe, fun outdoor occasion for potential and former customers, the company's fall fest offered pizza, kettle corn, pumpkin carving and more family fun for all ages. Even furry friends were welcome.

"We're trying to build on a great reputation. Our past clients are a good example of that," said company president Paul Meier. "We couldn't ask for a better day knowing that winter around the corner. It's a great turnout and been a great day. It may be short but it gives us all a chance to be outside and enjoy it together."

While business has been good, Meier Companies has struggled with supply chain and labor difficulties, but its president says they have adapted accordingly.

He thanks his team for helping put on Saturday's event.