ROCHESTERFEST IN OCTOBER: Event organizers put on special festivities for Med City residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There was no Rochesterfest this summer after it was canceled due to the pandemic. It was a disappointment to many in the Med City.

However, organizers found a way for some festivities to be held this Saturday.

Starting at 2 in the afternoon, residents came out to a drive-thru parade around RCTC featuring performances from local organizations as well as school marching bands.

For the Lourdes band students, it has been a crazy school year.

"Band is a very good escape from all the other things that are happening around them. We started rehearsing in June," said band director Lee Krueger. "Typically, you have a couple students gone on vacation. Everyone was here and wanted to see each other. They wanted to be together and play."

"Everybody was ready to give the all their energy like a regular season. I'm really happy that it turned out like this and happy to be with everyone," said Lourdes senior Anthony Vareberg.

Despite having in-person school, Lourdes band students have found their favorite activity a little different. With no competition, the group recorded a performance on a football field. They have also been practicing mostly outside, broken into groups and wearing masks when not playing.

After the parade, the fun continued over at Graham Park. Three Rochester area bands entertained the crowd at a drive-in concert.

While all involved were glad for the turnout and good weather, they hope Rochesterfest can return as normal next year.