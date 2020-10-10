Storm chances late Sunday; Cooler, more seasonal weather expected next week

After a pleasant fall day across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, conditions remain nice through the second half of the weekend before cooler weather moves in next week. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s with clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

One more warm day is on tap for Sunday before cooler, more seasonal weather settles in for next week. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be blustery throughout the day out of the southeast at 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph at times.

Late Sunday night will bring our next change for showers and thunderstorms to the region. Some storms could be on the stronger side with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and small hail the main threats. Storms look to arrive from the west around 10-11pm Sunday, impacting Rochester between Midnight and 1am Monday, and then exiting the area by 4-5am.

A few clouds are expected to remain through Monday morning with abundant sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low 60s. Winds will be blustery throughout the week. Sunshine continues into Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. More clouds than sun is expected for Wednesday with temperatures in the low 60s.

Even cooler temperatures are expected to settle in for the late week with afternoon highs only looking to reach the low to mid 50s on Thursday and Friday.