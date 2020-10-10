Two injured in Bandel Road accident involving motorcycle

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A two vehicle accident just before 2 this afternoon resulted in two people being taken to Saint Mary's Hospital.

It happened on Bandel Road Northwest. A collision between a motorcycle and a grey sedan resulted in both drivers suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The grey sedan had to be pulled out of the embankment. A sergeant with Rochester Police Department says the driver of the motorcycle was wearing his helmet, which saved him from more serious injury.

No cause has yet been determined and the accident is currently under investigation.