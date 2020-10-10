Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Mercury News reports that California’s largest utility company said its equipment might have caused a fatal wildfire last month in a county in the northern part of the state. Investigators for the state have seized some of Pacific Gas & Electric’s gear in connection with the blaze, known as the Zogg fire, the company told state regulators. The blaze broke out Sept. 27 near the Shasta County town of Igo. The Shasta County wildfire began in the vicinity of Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane. The utility has reported the incident to the state Public Utilities Commission.