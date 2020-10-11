Case against man linked to extremist group could be near end

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys may be close to resolving the criminal case against a Maryland man whom the FBI linked to a violent white supremacist group. In a court filing Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said both sides “expect disposition” in the case against William Bilbrough IV within the next month. Bilbrough’s attorney declined to comment Sunday. Bilbrough was 19 when FBI agents arrested him and two other men in January as part of a broader investigation of a white supremacist group called The Base. Bilbrough is charged with helping transport and harbor one of the other men, who is accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada.