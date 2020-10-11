China grants $90M to Sri Lanka after visit by top official

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — China has announced that it is providing a $90 million grant to Sri Lanka, two days after the island nation’s president sought help from a visiting Chinese delegation in disproving a perception that China-funded megaprojects are “debt traps.” Calling the financial assistance a “timely grant,” the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said that it would be used for medical care, education and water supplies in Sri Lanka’s rural areas. and that it would “contribute to the well-being of (Sri Lankans) in a post-COVID era.” The announcement follows a visit to the Indian Ocean island nation Friday by a Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi, a Communist Party Politburo member and a former foreign minister.