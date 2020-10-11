Dodge County Wildcat’s Brody Lamb Commits to Minnesota

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) - Dodge County Wildcat junior Brody Lamb announced on Twitter he has committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota.

Lamb is the best high school hockey player in Southeast Minnesota.

The forward has an incredibly ability to put the puck in the back of the net. Last year as a sophomore, Lamb scored a state-best 49 goals. He had 72 points overall in just 24 games.

He'll be coached by Austin native Bob Motzko at Minnesot…

Last year, the Gophers finished 16-14-7 in their second season under Motzko.