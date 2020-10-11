French nurses’ poll paints grim picture as virus cases soar

PARIS (AP) — A significant proportion of French nurses responding to a poll are fed up, with 37% saying that the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic makes them want to change jobs. The poll published Sunday by the National Order of Nurses comes as COVID-19 infection rates soar across the nation. French health authorities counted nearly 26,900 new infections in 24 hours as four more cities joined Paris and Marseille in the maximum alert category. There were just under 5,000 new hospitalizations over the past week, with 928 of them in ICUs. France has ported nearly 32,690 virus-related deaths.