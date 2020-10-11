Pakistan cleric killed in apparent sectarian attack

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a religious scholar in the bustling city of Karachi. The killing Saturday evening was immediately condemned and seen as an attempt to trigger sectarian violence. Prime Minister Imran Khan termed it as “an attempt by India to create sectarian conflict across the country,” though no immediate evidence was given that India was behind the attack. The cleric belongs to the Sunni Muslim sect of Deobandi and his father was the founder of a prominent seminary in Pakistan. Police say the cleric and his driver were both killed in the attack.