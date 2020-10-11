Saudi’s National Commercial Bank buys Samba in $14.8B deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank says it will purchase rival lender Samba Financial Group in a deal valued at $14.8 billion, creating what will become the kingdom’s largest bank. The bank will control some $223 billion in assets and a market capitalization of $46 billion after the merger is complete. That’s what National Commercial Bank said in a filing Sunday on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market announcing the deal. The new bank will control a quarter of all banking in the kingdom. The merger comes as the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices due to a global economic slowdown challenge the kingdom.