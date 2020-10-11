Seahawks without Iupati and Hyde; Hill out for Vikings

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting left guard Mike Iupati and backup running back Carlos Hyde for the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after both were listed as inactive. Iupati was a bit of a surprise after Seattle coach Pete Carroll indicated on Friday he expected Iupati to be able to play. Iupati has been dealing with knee and back issues. Jordan Simmons will likely step in for Iupati. Minnesota was down one starter as cornerback Holton Hill was inactive. He had been listed as questionable with a foot injury.