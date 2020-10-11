Sen. Tina Smith tells Rochester voters to “use your voice,” during campaign appearance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — On Sunday, Senator Tina Smith spoke with voters on the importance of this election.

Smith was joined by Rep. Tina Liebling, and other local candidates running for House and Senate seats.

“Part of what we’re doing here today in Rochester is reminding people how important it is to have a plan to vote. And reminding people that they can vote early in person, or early by mail, or they can vote in person on election day,” Smith said.

The event was held in the Thesis Beer Project parking lot. About 20 people were in attendance, listening to the candidates as they emphasized the power of voting.

“My message to people is that it is in your hands. And we the people get to decide what kind of government we have, and that’s why it is so important to use your voice and to lift up your voice,” Smith said.

Sen. Tina Smith

Smith wore a rainbow mask on Sunday, as the LGBTQ community celebrated National Coming Out Day. She weighed in on the possibility of the Supreme Court re-evaluating same-sex marriage.

“We’ve seen a huge transition in this country towards acceptance and love. And I want to see that continue and I want to see it not rolled back by a supreme court that could roll back those rights. Given, depending on what happens with this next supreme court nominee.”

She also talked about how young voters are engaging in the election.

“Younger voters are not partisan voters they don’t wake up in the morning and say, ‘I am a Democrat or a Republican.’ They vote for the issues that they care about, support for higher education, support for racial and economic justice. Candidates that are willing and ready to take action on addressing climate change and gun safety and women’s reproductive rights. And those are all the issues we’ve been talking about in this campaign,” Smith said.

Rachel Zhang, an 18-year-old voter, said she is doing her part to make sure her peers cast their votes, and know what issue each person on the ballot will prioritize.

“I want to take this message back to the people in my generation and really emphasize the points that they made on early voting and making sure that we vote down the ballot. Because local elections matter just as much as the president.”

Zhang feels this election is a pivotal moment for people in her age group.

“I feel like for so long we feel like we’ve been overlooked. But in this election, I feel like there’s a lot more focus on our generation and what we care about so for youth I think it is it really important that we have our voice heard and we use that for voting as well,” Zhang said.

Smith also spoke to voters in Albert Lea.

She is running against Republican candidate Jason Lewis.

🚨 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Lewis Demands @TinaSmithMN Stop Hiding on Issue of Packing the Court on Press Call pic.twitter.com/GwbSxiSJWN — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 11, 2020

On Sunday, Lewis released a statement that said, in part: “Senator Smith is following Joe Biden’s lead by refusing to tell voters whether she is on board with Democrats radical plan to pack the Supreme Court if and when Amy Coney Barret is confirmed.”

Packing means adding judges to the court.