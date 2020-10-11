Storms likely tonight; Cooler weather returns this week

We saw a beautiful fall day across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa today, but more active weather will impact the area late tonight. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with gusty winds transitioning from the southeast to the west at 15-20 mph.

As of 5pm, a line of showers and thunderstorms were developing along an approaching cold front. Some of these storms will be strong to severe along the Minnesota/Iowa/Dakota border during the early evening and are expected to weaken as they move further east. Storms are expected to arrive along the I-35 corridor around 11pm-Midnight Sunday, near Rochester by 1-2am Monday, and continue east as the morning progresses. The risk for severe weather in our area is low, but a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. Strong winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall will be the main hazards for any strong storms that impact our area.

A few lingering showers are possible into early Monday morning with cloud cover possible through the Noon hour. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be blustery out of the west at 10-15 mph. Seasonal conditions in the low 60s will continue into Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. More clouds than sun are possible for Wednesday, along with a slight chance for a few spotty showers. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with breezy winds.

Much cooler weather rolls in for the second half of the work week, as afternoon highs only look to reach the low 50s on Thursday. Despite the expected widespread sunshine, conditions will feel rather chilly due to a strong northwest wind. Temperatures continue to cool into the mid 40s as we head into the weekend. Abundant sunshine is expected for Friday and Saturday, while Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated chance of a few spotty showers.