2020 Watch: Is it too late for Trump to turn things around?

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail this week after an 11-day absence in what is likely his last opportunity to reset his beleaguered presidential reelection bid. Election Day is just three weeks away, and millions of Americans are already voting. The Republican president is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by a significant margin in major national polls and narrowly in make-or-break swing states including Pennsylvania and Florida. Democrats are quietly confident, although the ghosts of 2016 and potential coronavirus pandemic complications appear to be keeping them on guard. The extraordinary drama surrounding Trump’s campaign as the pandemic surges continues to overshadow Biden’s liabilities.